Karnataka stumper Srinivas Sharath moves to Tripura

Bengaluru: Wicketkeeper-batter Srinivas Sharath, who was present among the 36-member Karnataka probables for the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, has obtained an NOC and shifted to Tripura.
The 29-year-old, who made his first class debut against Gujarat in 2018, was the first-choice behind the sticks for Karnataka in the latter half of the Ranji Trophy in the previous season.
Sharath cracked an unbeaten century against Chandigarh along with a string of handy contributions in the lower-middle order.
Sharath reasoned that he wanted greater exposure in the white-ball formats too.
"Yes, I will be moving to Tripura. I wanted to play all three formats and felt that is something I wouldn't get to do with Karnataka. The fact that I want to give myself the opportunity to also play the white-ball formats led to this decision," Sharath told DH.
Tripura have roped in former Karnataka coach PV Shashikanth to lead their set-up. Sharath will fill up the vacancy left by seasoned stumper Wriddhiman Saha, who rejoins Bengal ahead of the domestic season.
"Saha's are big shoes to fill. He has done so much for the country and is also a legendary wicketkeeper. At the same time, I also feel the need to be able to express myself and probably realise where my potential is. Just that I will be getting more exposure in playing cricket and enjoying matches," Sharath said.
