Karun Nair and Smaran R pile on the runs

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Karun Nair and Smaran R revelled in Kerala’s new Ranji Trophy venue to send the hosts chasing leather on the second day of their third Elite Group B fixture at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram on Sunday. </p>.<p>Karun eventually finished on 233 off 389 balls, reaching his fifth first-class double ton and second of the year, having made 204 against England Lions in Canterbury back in May. </p>.<p>Smaran, on the other hand, was unbeaten on 220 off 390 deliveries and celebrated his second first-class double hundred, in just his 16-innings-old career. </p>.<p>The duo stitched a 343-run partnership to help Karnataka reach 586 for five in 167 overs when the declaration came with an hour’s play left. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair's unbeaten ton puts Karnataka on top against Kerala.<p>Kerala, who were in desperate need of points, after having managed two in two games, suffered early blows and were reduced to 21 for three in 10 overs at stumps. </p>.<p>Vyshak Vijaykumar had opener Krishna Prasad caught off Aneesh KV in the fourth over while his partner in crime, Vidwath Kaverappa, knocked Nidheesh MD’s poles in the seventh over. </p>.<p>Vidwath struck again in the penultimate over of the day, sending Vaishak Chandran back for nought. </p>.<p>Basil NP (11 not out) and Akshay Chandran (6 not out) saw Kerala through to the close, but they still trail Karnataka by a massive 565 runs and it will take some effort from their batting group to ensure that they reach 436 to avoid the follow-on. </p>.<p>Earlier, Karun, who had reached 142 overnight, recorded his second 150+ score of the season in the first hour and then went on to reach his double ton in the second session as the bowlers toiled hard without any rewards. </p>.<p>Smaran also continued from where he had left off to give the hosts a long and taxing day on the field. </p>.<p>Kerala had to wait till the 49th over of the day for their first breakthrough when Basil NP finally sent Karun back, caught off Shoun Roger. </p>