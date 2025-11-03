Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Karun Nair and Smaran R pile on the runs

Smaran, on the other hand, was unbeaten on 220 off 390 deliveries and celebrated his second first-class double hundred, in just his 16-innings-old career.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 20:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarun NairSmaran R

Follow us on :

Follow Us