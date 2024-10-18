Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Kerala make a strong start against Karnataka

Only 23 over were bowled on a truncated opening day's plat at Alur ground.
Sidney Kiran
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 16:06 IST
CricketKeralaRanji TrophyKarntakaSport News

Follow us on :

Follow Us