Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 20 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 22:24 ist
West Indies bowling all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Credit: AFP File Photo

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket though he will continue to freelance in private T20 and T10 leagues across the globe.

The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India, a country that has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

"Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game," Pollard announced on his official instagram page.

While he is a feared T20 cricketer, one of the finest that the world has seen, his numbers for the West Indies remain underwhelming with only 2706 runs at just above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of a shade over 25. He also took 44 wickets.

While the highlight of his international career would be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I. He was a part of the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup-winning West Indies squad. He never played Test cricket.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kieron Pollard
West Indies
Sports News
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military

'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military

Take a break, Virat Kohli

Take a break, Virat Kohli

 