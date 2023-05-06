Kohli, Lomror's fifties take RCB to 181/4 against DC

Riding on half centuries from former skipper Virat Kohli and uncapped batter Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181/4 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. All rounder Mitchell Marsh took two wickets for DC.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10