Kohli, Lomror's fifties take RCB to 181/4 against DC

All rounder Mitchell Marsh took two wickets for DC.

DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 21:18 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 21:18 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match. Credit: PTI Photo

Riding on half centuries from former skipper Virat Kohli and uncapped batter Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181/4 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. All rounder Mitchell Marsh took two wickets for DC.

More to follow...

