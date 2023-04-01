Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their opening IPL 2023 match on Saturday at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'
Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony
Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India
'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes
Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn
IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB