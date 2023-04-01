Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

KKR win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 01 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 15:10 ist

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their opening IPL 2023 match on Saturday at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. 

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings
Cricket

