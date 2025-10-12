Menu
Lady Gaga joins 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the sequel is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The shooting of the film started in June.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 08:30 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 08:30 IST
