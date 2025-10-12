<p>Los Angeles: Renowned singer-actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lady-gaga">Lady Gaga</a> has become the latest addition to the star cast of Disney's sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada".</p>.<p>According to the entertainment news outlet <em>Variety</em>, Gaga has reportedly joined the film. The news comes after the photos of the singer from the filming location surfaced on the internet.</p>.<p>The details about her role are being kept under wraps.</p>.<p>Featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the sequel is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The shooting of the film started in June.</p>.'Tron: Ares' movie review: This sci-fi is slick but shallow.<p>"The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Directed by David Frankel, it starred Hathaway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci in the lead roles.</p>.<p>Frankel is returning to direct the sequel.</p>.<p>The story revolved around Andy (Hathaway), a recently graduated fashion journalist, who lands the job at prestigious Runway magazine, where she finds herself the assistant to cynical editor Miranda Priestly (Streep).</p>.<p>Actors Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley have also boarded the upcoming film.</p>.<p>It is produced by Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt and is written by Aline Brosh McKenna.</p>