KPL Fixing: Haryana-based international bookie arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Sunday arrested a Haryana-based international bookie in connection with the betting scam and spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that this was another big arrest in the KPL match-fixing case. Patil said that the arrested bookie, Sayyam, a resident of Haryana, had been absconding for a while and was suspected to have fled to West Indies. He further added that a look out notice had been issued against him in the case.

Sayyam was arrested in the match-fixing case involving Bhavesh Bafna, a 26-year-old celebrity drummer who has entertained the crowds in the KPL and the IPL. Bafna is still in judicial custody.