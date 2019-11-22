KPL’s future in question after spot-fixing row

The Karnataka State Cricket Association announced on Thursday that the Karnataka Premier League tournament will be on hold until the investigation into the spot-fixing row is completed. KSCA made official the stance it had considered during the course of the controversy.

“There will be no KPL till the completion of the investigation,” said KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya. “Anyway, the next edition of the competition is about nine months away. Hopefully, the investigation will be completed by then.”

“Any and all KPL activity will only begin after the investigation,” he added.

KPL has been a subject of fixing rumours since its inception in 2009, but only in its eighth edition did it come to light that bookies, team owners and subsequently players, were involved.

After Bhavesh Gulecha, a player, reported an approach by a bookie to the Anti Corruption Unit, Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara was arrested.

The Central Crime Branch went on to arrest six people in connection with the case, including former Ranji Trophy skipper CM Gautam and left-arm spinner Abrar Kazi. The CCB has also issued a Lookout Circular for Ballari Tuskers owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy.

“We have provided most of the information they needed from us, but they need more information and we’re ready to provide it to them.

DH reported on Wednesday that many of the KPL players were honey-trapped and blackmailed. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said: “I can confirm that some KPL players were taken to places like Dubai and Mauritius. They were given expensive gifts. Then they were honeytrapped.”