Laura Wolvaardt to lead South Africa women's team in T20I series against India

Johannesburg: Opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the 15-member South Africa women's team in the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India to be played at Chennai from July 5.

Chloe Tryon, who missed the ODIs and one-off Test, is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury.

All-rounders Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase will leave the touring group following the ODIs and the one-off Test, which South Africa lost by 10 wickets on Monday.