Long battle with stomach illness made Padikkal love cricket more than ever

After making his India debut in 2021 during a T20 against Sri Lanka, Devdutt’s career graph did not go up as expected due to a Covid-19 infection and a stomach-related health complication.

He overcame that challenge to pile a mountain of runs in domestic cricket and was the leading run-getter for Karnataka in the latest Ranji Trophy with 556 runs. A hundred against England Lions also helped him seal a maiden berth in India's Test squad.