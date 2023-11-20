Love and respect: Film personalities laud Team India as Australia wins World Cup final

"Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory! One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! 'Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the effort, determination, and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always," he posted.