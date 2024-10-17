Home
Lunch on Day 2: India tottering at 34/6 against New Zealand

India’s top order was blown away in the first hour’s play by the Kiwi seamers, who returned after a rain intervention to prise out the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal (13).
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 06:42 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 06:42 IST
