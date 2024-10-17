Lunch on Day 2: India tottering at 34/6 against New Zealand

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-cricket-team">India</a> were tottering at 34 for six at lunch on the second day of the rain-affected opening Test against New Zealand, here on Thursday.</p>.<p>India’s top order was blown away in the first hour’s play by the Kiwi seamers, who returned after a rain intervention to prise out the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal (13).</p>.<p>Rohit Sharma (2) was cleaned up by Tim Southee, while the young William O’Rourke had Virat Kohli (0) bounced out, caught at leg gully.</p>.Dale Steyn to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach.<p>Sarfaraz Khan (0) could last only three balls, while KL Rahul (0) faced six.</p>.<p>Rishabh Pant did well to reach 15 not out but Ravindra Jadeja (0) fell at the stroke of lunch.</p>.<p>Brief scores: </p><p>India 34/6 in 23.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 13, Rishabh Pant 15 not out; Tim Southee 1/8, Matt Henry 2/12, William O’Rourke 3/13) vs New Zealand. </p>