Martin Guptill scores 93 as New Zealand post 171 for 5 against Scotland

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Nov 03 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 17:46 ist
Martin Guptill. Credit: AP Photo

Veteran opener Martin Guptill smashed 93 off 56 balls to take New Zealand to a challenging 171 for 5 against Scotland in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Guptill hit six fours and seven sixes during his 56-ball knock and added 105 runs in little over 12 overs with Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) after the Black Caps were reduced to 52 for 3 just after the Powerplay.

For Scotland, pacers Brad Wheal and Saafiyan Sharif got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93; Brad Wheal 2/40, Saafiyan Sharif 2/28).

