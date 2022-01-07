MCA shuts office for 3 days after staff members test Covid positive; cases in BCCI too

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A few cases have been reported in the BCCI office too, it has been reliably learnt.

The Cricket Centre is the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is situated in the plush South Mumbai area. The MCA operates from the same building.

"The staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today," an MCA source told PTI.

A BCCI source told PTI on Friday afternoon, “Yes, there have been a few positive cases as Covid-19 cases are rising in Mumbai. 90 per cent of the staff are working from home, while a minimal staff is working from the Board office. The office is open though, we haven’t shut it."

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new Covid-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388.

