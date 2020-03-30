Mentally at Wankhede, physically home: Suryakumar Yadav

Mentally at Wankhede, physically home: Suryakumar Yadav

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 13:41 ist
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav plays a shot during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) first Qualifier Twenty20 cricket match. (Credit: AFP)

He had been in red hot form in white ball leg of domestic cricket and no wonder Suryakumar Yadav like many others was physically in his Mumbai home but mentally at the Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians would have played CSK in IPL opener on Sunday.

The IPL, which has been postponed till April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in all likelihood will be cancelled as the government fights to bring the current pandemic under control with a 21-day lockdown.

"Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe," tweeted Surya on late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home.

Currently, there are more than 1000 positive cases for novel coronavirus in India with death toll already crossing 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2020
India
Suryakumar Yadav
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

COVID-19: Nature takes back world's empty city streets

COVID-19: Nature takes back world's empty city streets

'Only a matter of time before coronavirus sweeps India'

'Only a matter of time before coronavirus sweeps India'

Is pandemic putting privacy in peril? Debate on

Is pandemic putting privacy in peril? Debate on

 