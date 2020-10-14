Misbah to quit Pakistan's chief selector role

Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down from his role as the chief selector of Pakistan but will continue to serve in the capacity of head coach, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Former captain Misbah took over the dual selector-coach role in September 2019. He was appointed coach on a three-year contract after Pakistan, under Mickey Arthur, failed to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Misbah, 46, said he has felt "tremendous pressure" in conducting both roles.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on," Misbah said.

"I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process."

Misbah's decision may have also been influenced by PCB's new code of ethics ratified in July, which aims to remove issues arising from conflict of interest.

Pakistan have had mixed results under Misbah, winning seven and losing nine in 19 matches played across all formats.

The PCB said Misbah will pick the squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe and the away series against New Zealand before handing over the reins to a new chief selector, who takes over from Dec. 1.

"Pakistan has three global events, including two Asia Cups and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as well as 10 Future Tour Programme commitments over the next 24 months," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

"He (Misbah) has reassessed his priorities and believes he has a better chance of producing the desired results by focusing solely on the coaching side."