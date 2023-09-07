Mitchell Starc looking forward to IPL return after eight years

"Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup. So, a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in."

Starc, who has represented Australia in 82 Tests, hopes he remains good enough to play 100 games for his country.