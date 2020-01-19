Most satisfying victory in a while: Kohli

Virat Kohli couldn’t hide his joy in the wake of notching yet another series victory at home, this time a 2-1 win over Australia following a seven-wicket thumping at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday.

After restricting Australia to 286 for 9 in 50 overs, India scaled the less-than-impressive total in 47.3 overs to seal the series. The last time Australia were in India, they clinched a 3-2 win after being down 2-0 after the first two games.

“This was a big victory for us, perhaps the most satisfying in a while,” gushed Kohli, the Indian skipper. “We weren’t too happy with the way the previous series played out so we had to look at way to address that. We are very glad that we managed to come from behind and win this one.”

While quality bowling from the unit was integral to their victory, it was a stunning batting display from both Rohit Sharma and Kohli that truly delivered for the hosts. “That was a different partnership from the ones that we have normally compiled,” Kohli explained. “We really needed to take our time out there. I had to play second fiddle today when Rohit was going at it, and then I had to slip into the role of anchor after he got out…. usually, we both put together flamboyant partnerships. This wasn’t one it them.”

Aaron Finch, meanwhile, went on to state that the 137-run alliance between Rohit and Kohli killed the contest. “Kohli is the world’s best batsman and Rohit is in the top five so yeah, they are are very good batting unit,” said the Australian skipper.

Finch rued the fact that the Australians didn’t put up enough runs on board despite gaining momentum in the partnership between Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. “We should have had more runs coming towards the end. We lost far too many wickets, and that’s not something you can afford when you’re playing against India.”