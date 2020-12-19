Murali Vijay opts out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Murali Vijay opts out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy owing to personal reasons

  • Dec 19 2020, 20:21 ist
Veteran Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay has opted out of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament owing to personal reasons.

Medium-pacer K Vignesh, who tested positive for coronavirus, was replaced in the probables list by R S Jaganath Sinivas.

"L Suryapprakash and Jaganath Sinivas have been included in place of M Vijay (expressed his unavailability due to personal reasons) and K Vignesh (tested Covid positive) in the Tamil Nadu probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament," a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release stated on Saturday.

Out-of-favour India opener Vijay, who featured for Chennai Super Kings in a few matches in the recent IPL, was among the established names in the 26-strong probables list announced on December 16 along with Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith.

The 36-year-old right-hander played in the national T20 tournament in the 2019-20 season and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs competition) apart from the Ranji Trophy.

While batsman Suryapprakash comes in place of Vijay, Jaganath Sinivas replaces medium-pacer Vignesh.

