Murali Vijay opts out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy owing to personal reasons

Veteran Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay has opted out of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament owing to personal reasons.

Medium-pacer K Vignesh, who tested positive for coronavirus, was replaced in the probables list by R S Jaganath Sinivas.

"L Suryapprakash and Jaganath Sinivas have been included in place of M Vijay (expressed his unavailability due to personal reasons) and K Vignesh (tested Covid positive) in the Tamil Nadu probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament," a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release stated on Saturday.

Out-of-favour India opener Vijay, who featured for Chennai Super Kings in a few matches in the recent IPL, was among the established names in the 26-strong probables list announced on December 16 along with Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith.

The 36-year-old right-hander played in the national T20 tournament in the 2019-20 season and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs competition) apart from the Ranji Trophy.

While batsman Suryapprakash comes in place of Vijay, Jaganath Sinivas replaces medium-pacer Vignesh.