Narine, Raghuvanshi power KKR to second highest total in IPL history

The Capitals were guilty of dropping him on 53 and Narine made his opponents suffer as he notched his highest-ever score in T20 cricket.

Raghuvanshi (54 off 27 balls), who did not get to bat in his first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, also fired on all cylinders, complementing Narine as the pair shared an explosive 104-run stand off 48 balls.

Andre Russell (41 off 19 balls) and Rinku Singh (26 off 8 balls) provided the final flourish to KKR.

It was a forgettable performance by the Delhi bowlers as they conceded the highest total in the team's history. KKR hit as many as 18 sixes and 28 fours.

Narine his his first of many boundaries when he creamed a short ball by Khaleel Ahmed to deep point.

The West Indian took a special liking for veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, collecting 26 runs from the fourth over that included three sixes and two fours, giving a glimpse of what was to come.

At the other end Phil Salt hit a few before he was dropped by David Warner, but the Englishman could not make use of the reprieve, getting out in the very next ball to bring Raghuvanshi to the middle.

The 18-year-old hit his very first ball of the IPL for a boundary and that was followed by another four.

KKR continued to hit boundaries aplenty, amassing 88 runs in the powerplay as DC bowlers struggled to find ways to stop them.

DC seemed to make inroads by dismissing Narine and Raghuvanshi in consecutive overs but Russell had other plans.

The DC bowlers were guilty of feeding the all-rounder with full tosses which he dispatched to the boundary with ease.