Netizens slam BCCI after India's historic loss to New Zealand; want Rahane, Pujara back in Test squad

Another fan said, "shameless Bcci, Rahane and Pujara helped a lot win the test series in Australia.. Still they are not in the team. Bring Pujara back in the team for BGT..."
Another social media user said, "Please mark my words @bcci a more destruction is coming if you don’t backup special test batsman rahane pujara shami ishant."
No matter what the fans say, it looks unlikely that Rahane and Pujara will be brought back into the Test squad. Pujara's last Test was the World Test Championship final in June 2023, while Rahane was part of the squad that toured the West Indies in July of the same year.
India next face New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai for the last Test of the ongoing series. Rohit & co. will be determined to prevent an embarrassing whitewash on home soil.
Published 27 October 2024, 07:15 IST