New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell fined for swearing

Mitchell used inappropriate language as Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him, ICC said

AFP
AFP, Hamilton, New Zealand,
  • Dec 07 2020, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 09:27 ist
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for swearing during their first Test victory over the West Indies in Hamilton.

"Mitchell used inappropriate language as Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him," the International Cricket Council said in a statement issued late Sunday after New Zealand wrapped up the Test by an innings and 134 runs.

Mitchell, who pleaded guilty to the charge, also had one demerit point added to his record.

Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the sanction after the charge was laid by the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights and the TV umpire Chris Brown.

The second and final Test in the series starts in Wellington on Friday.

