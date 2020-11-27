New Zealand beat West Indies in first T20 international

The Black Caps finished on 179-5 after being set a target of 176

AFP
AFP, Auckland,
  • Nov 27 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 17:04 ist
New Zealand’s James Neesham (R) and Devon Conway (L) celebrate their victory during the Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Eden Park in Auckland. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

The Black Caps finished on 179-5 after being set a target of 176 in a match where the innings were reduced to 16 overs because of persistent showers.

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson was match of the match after claiming a career-best haul of 5-21.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was the stand-out performer for the tourists with an unbeaten 75 from 37 balls.

The next fixture in the three-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

New Zealand
West Indies
Cricket
Auckland

