NZ joins Aus in top place in Test rankings after WI win

New Zealand joins Australia in top place in Test rankings after Test series victory against WI

New Zealand also moved past England into third place in the world test championship standings

AP
AP, Wellington,
  • Dec 14 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 11:56 ist
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, center, leads his players off the ground after defeating the West Indies on the fourth day of their second cricket test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Credit: AP/PTI

New Zealand joined Australia atop world cricket's Test rankings on Monday when it beat the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs in the second test to sweep the two-match series.

The West Indies resumed their second innings at 244-6 on the fourth day, trailing New Zealand by 85 runs after following on 329 behind.

The tourists were eventually out for 317, their highest innings total of the series.

New Zealand made a positive start Monday after a short rain delay, dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder for 61 in the fourth over of the day and ending his 82-run partnership with Joshua Da Silva.

Read | Dominant New Zealand clinch 2nd Test win against West Indies by an innings and 12 runs; wrap up series

Holder was bowled by Tim Southee with a fuller ball which straightened and beat the outside edge of the bat.

Alzarri Joseph hit two sixes and three fours in a bright innings of 24 before being caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from Southee's bowling. That gave Southee his seventh wicket of the match, lifting his test tally to 296 wickets.

He is poised to become the third New Zealander after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori to take 300 test wickets.

Wicketkeeper Da Silva posted his first half century from 77 balls in his test debut before falling lbw to Neil Wagner.

That heralded the end of the innings. Last man Shannon Gabriel was bowled for a duck by Wagner shortly afterward.

The 2-0 series win lifted New Zealand level with Australia on 116 points in first place on the ICC world test team rankings. New Zealand also moved past England into third place in the world test championship standings.

New Zealand
New Zealand vs West Indies
World Test Championship
Test rankings
sports
Cricket
Test cricket

