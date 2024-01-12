JOIN US
cricket

New Zealand's Santner misses 1st T20I against Pakistan after being diagnosed with Covid-19

The 31-year-old spinner was kept isolated at the team hotel after testing positive for the virus on Friday morning.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 11:28 IST

Auckland: New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner missed the opening T20 International match against Pakistan here on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 31-year-old was kept isolated at the team hotel after testing positive for the virus on Friday morning.

"Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on 'X'.

"He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton."

New Zealand won the match by 46 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second T20I will be played on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

(Published 12 January 2024, 11:28 IST)
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandNew Zealand vs PakistanMitchell SantnerCOVID 19

