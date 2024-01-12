New Zealand's Santner misses 1st T20I against Pakistan after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Auckland: New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner missed the opening T20 International match against Pakistan here on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 31-year-old was kept isolated at the team hotel after testing positive for the virus on Friday morning.

"Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on 'X'.