Nissanka gives Sri Lanka hope after Shamsi's 3-17

The 23-year-old Nissanka was the lone Sri Lankan to shine with the bat, hitting 72 off just 58 balls, with six fours and three sixes

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Oct 30 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 17:59 ist

 Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi spun his web around the Sri Lankan batters as South Africa bundled them out for 142 despite opener Pathum Nissanka's whirlwind 72 in a Super 12 T20 World Cup game here on Saturday.

On a track that aided spinners, Shamsi rattled the Sri Lankan middle-order to return with fine figures of 3/17 and his scalps included Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0), Avishka Fernando (3) and Wanindu Hasaranga (4).

Put into bat, Kusal Perera (7) and Nissanka, who hit his second T20 fifty, started cautiously. Pacer Kagiso Rabada conceded two boundaries in the second over as the Islanders amassed nine runs.

Pacer Anrich Nortje cleaned up Perera, as Sri Lanka lost their first wicket with 20 on the board.

Then in-form Charith Asalanka (21) joined Nissanka, as the duo tried to rally the innings with their 41-run stand.

Asalanka struck two successive fours in the sixth over off Nortje, including a straight drive, as Sri Lanka fetched 13 runs from it and cantered to 39/1 after power-play.

After a couple of slow overs, both Asalanka and Nissanka freed their arms, hammering a six each in the 9th over off Keshav Maharaj (0/24).

But then South African pegged back the host by scalping four quick wickets.

First Rabada's brilliance in the field meant that Asalanka was run out and in the next over Shamsi lobbed a return catch of his own bowling to dismiss Rajapaksa to leave the opposition tottering at 62/3.

Shamsi, in a similar fashion, removed Fernando as they further slipped to 77/4. Shamsi got his third when he dismissed Hasaranga. Skipper Dasun Shanaka's (11) horrid form also continued.

Nissanka, who hit his second T20 half century, however, continued playing his shots and took on the SA attack with gusto, but South African speedster Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) rattled the lower order.

Sri Lanka
Cricket
Sports News
South Africa
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

