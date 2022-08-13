No IPL player can feature in overseas T20 leagues, says BCCI: Report

Indian players who are contracted and playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will not be allowed to feature in the upcoming overseas T20 leagues, the BCCI has said.

Additionally, no player in the IPL will be allowed to act as a mentor in said leagues, the cricket body said, and only players who have to cut all ties with the BCCI will be allowed to do so.

“It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” an official told The Indian Express.

Taking an example of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the official told the publication that he cannot play for the CSK and will have to retire if he is to act as a mentor for the Chennai Super Kings' team in the South African T20 league.

South Africa and the UAE are working to launch their own leagues after the IPL's success.

Owners of six IPL franchise - Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Delhi - have bought teams in the South Africa T20 League. The owners have bought teams from Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria respectively.