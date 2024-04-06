'Not his fault for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain': Ganguly reprehends fans for booing Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday reprehended the fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, saying it is not the fault of the player if he has replaced much-loved Rohit Sharma, who shepherded the team in previous seasons.

Pandya has been at the receiving end of the fans' anger ever since Mumbai Indians announced that he will captain the five-time champions.

The India all-rounder was booed in the first game that he played as MI skipper upon his return at the home ground of his previous franchise Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The trend continued when Pandya went to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad and much to the surprise of many, the 29-year-old was booed when Mumbai Indians played their first home match of the season against Rajasthan Royals.