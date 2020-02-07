Noted cricket scribe Raju Bharatan dies

Veteran cricket journalist and writer on film music Raju Bharatan died following a prolonged illness here on Friday, sources confirmed.

He was 86 and is survived by his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Bharatan worked with "The Illustrated Weekly of India" for 42 years.

He also directed "The Victory Story" (1974), the first full-length cricket documentary for Films Division.

The author of six books, Bharatan first penned "Rivals in the Sun: A survey of the 1952 tour of England" (1952), followed by "Indian Cricket - The Vital Phase" (1977).

Bharatan also wrote the biographies of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and noted music director Naushad.

Condoling Bharatan's death, former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted saying, "Raju Bharatan of Illustrated Weekly is no more. He reported on Crkt & Films with equal elan & commitment. RIP Raju!."