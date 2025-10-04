Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ODI captaincy: Why BCCI decided to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill?

Gill was appointed as India's Test captain in May 2025, following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 11:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 11:53 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillRohit SharmaCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us