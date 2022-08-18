ODIs take hit as India ink more T20s in next FTP

In what can be safely termed as a sign of things to come, a look at India's Future Tours and Programme (FTP) for the cycle between May 2023 and April 2027 makes it amply clear that one-day internationals might find few takers, especially among big cricketing nations, going forward.

Among the 141 bilateral international matches that the Indian men's team is to play during the next five-year cycle, there are only 42 ODIs as compared to 67 it was scheduled to play in the current five-year phase, ending April 2023. On the other hand, the T20s have gone up to 61 from the current 54. There will be 38 Tests, one more than the ongoing cycle.

While it's a bit premature to say that ODIs are being phased out given the huge popularity of the 50-over World Cup and the prestige attached to it, the one-day format, international cricket's original cash cow, has been facing an existential crisis for some time with authorities striving to retain the primacy of Test cricket while at the same time trying to meet the increasing demand for more T20 games from both broadcasters and fans in an increasingly hectic calendar.

The 12 full members of the ICC will play a total of 777 international matches – 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is – in the upcoming cycle compared to the 694 in the current one.

Other big boards like England and Australia too have more T20s than ODIs. While England play 45 ODIs and 51 T20s, Australia will engage in 43 ODIs and 52 T20s. West Indies, with a clutch of T20 mercenaries, have the maximum number of T20s at 73.

The most sought-after team for the huge revenue it generates for the host nation, the 'Men In Blue' expectedly have a tight calendar though there won't be any bilateral series in this cycle too against Pakistan for obvious reasons.