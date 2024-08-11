Olympics 2024: 'It can only be a positive thing for our game': Ricky Ponting on cricket's return to LA Games 2028

“It can only be a positive thing for our game. I've sat on various committees over the last 15 or 20 years, and it's always been on the top of almost every agenda –- how do we get the game back into the Olympics? And finally, it's there," Ponting was quoted as saying during The ICC Review.

“It's only four years away. I think it also gives cricket a chance to break into the grassroots level in the US.

"But the thing about the Olympic Games, it's not the host nation. It's about the audience that it opens up." It was last October when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed the sport's presence in the Games during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.