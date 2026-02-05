Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 |'Our flight is booked, we are going to Colombo': Suryakumar Yadav on India's match against Pakistan

The World Cup begins on Saturday and India will take on USA in its opening match on the same evening.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsSports NewsIndia vs PakistanSuryakumar Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us