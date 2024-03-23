Pace revolution in women’s cricket

“I would say that an obsession with pace in the women’s game can be unhealthy. Accuracy, movement and most importantly bounce from taller girls being harder to play will probably be what we will get to see more and more in the future. So I think, historically, most fast bowlers have been reasonably short. There are some outliers like Goswami (5’11). But now we are starting to see more tall girls, especially in England. Lauren Bell is 6’2, Mahika Gaur 6’2 (18 years) and she is still growing. Lauren Filer is 5’11.