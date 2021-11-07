Pakistan bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup match

Pakistan kept the same combination for the fifth match running

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer shake hands. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against Scotland at Sharjah stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan kept the same combination for the fifth match running, having already qualified for the semi-finals with four wins out of four.

Scotland, who have lost all their four matches, brought in Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans.

If Pakistan win they top the group and play Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on November 11.

England and New Zealand are the other two teams in the semi-finals.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

