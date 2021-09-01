Pakistan bring new faces for under-strength New Zealand

Pakistan on Wednesday brought four new faces into their 20-man squad for the one-day international series against New Zealand starting later this month.

New Zealand will be playing three one-days and five Twenty20 internationals, on their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years.

The tourists will be under strength with their top players involved in the rescheduled Indian Premier League, prompting Pakistan selectors to try out new faces.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood were included in the squad, while there was no place for former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood who were part of the squad on England tour in July.

Dahani was part of the Test squad but did not play in Zimbabwe and the West Indies, while 20-year-old Wasim has so far played four Twenty20 internationals.

Mahmood has featured in one Twenty20 international.

Chief selector Mohammed Waseem said performers of domestic cricket events have been selected.

"While we have tried to put together a formidable and a balanced unit, we have continued to ensure that we give opportunities to high-performing players, while looking into the future so that we can develop a strong bench-strength," said Waseem.

Babar Azam will lead the side in both the series. The three ODIs are scheduled for Rawalpindi on September 17, 19 and 21.

New Zealand will also play five T20Is in Lahore, for which a squad will be announced later.

Squad: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.