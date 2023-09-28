Pakistan cricketers floored by ‘unexpected’ welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

After warming up in the field of play, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the first batch of batters to hit the nets. Bowling to them were the fearsome pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and a fit-again Haris Rauf, who bowled for the first time since the game against India in Asia Cup on September 10.

The experienced Hasan Ali, making a comeback into the team following Naseem Shah’s injury, also hit his stride under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The pace trio was in good spirits and was seen joking with the net bowlers provided by the local association HCA.