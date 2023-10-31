Pakistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: Afridi strikes in back-to-back overs, sends back Shanto

3.6 - 1 run, Das tucks to square leg for an easy single.
3.5 - No run, Das guides it towards backward point.
3.4 - 1 run, Mushfiqur leans forward and flicks towards mid-on to get off the mark.
3.3 - 1 run, Das backs away and punches to extra cover to rotate strike.
3.2 - No run, Das flicks to square leg and wants a single but is rightly sent back.
3.1 - No run, tossed up by Iftikhar and Das pushes it to cover.
2.6 - No run, angled across Mushfiqur who again shoulders arms.
2.5 - No run, Afridi bangs it short to Mushfiqur who shoulders arms.
Mushfiqur Rahim, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
2.4 - WICKET! Shanto c Usama Mir b Shaheen Afridi 4 (3)
Afridi strikes again! He goes full onto the pads and Shanto flicks it flat towards midwicket where Usama Mir shows great reflexes to takes a sharp low catch. Shanto just couldn't keep that down and Afridi picks up wicket no. 15 at CWC 2023.
2.3 - 1 run, full outside off and Das drives to mid-off for a quick single.
2.2 - No run, fuller this time and Das looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge to midwicket.
2.1 - No run, beaten! Das slashes at the wider short delivery from Afridi but doesn't connect.
1.6 - FOUR! Shanto plays a very late dab to squeeze it past a diving backward point and get off the mark with a boundary.
1.5 - 1 run, Das tucks it to square leg to get off the mark.
1.4 - No run, quicker from Iftikhar and Das leans forward to defend.
1.3 - No run, length delivery onto the stumps and Das defends.
1.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Das flicks to midwicket.
1.1 - No run, tossed up by Iftikhar and Das defends.
Pakistan going with spin from the other end as Iftikhar Ahmed, right-arm off break, takes the other new ball.
0.6 - No run, wicket-maiden from Shaheen! What a wonderful way to celebrate his 100th ODI scalp.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
0.5 - WICKET! Tanzid Hasan lbw b Shaheen Afridi 0 (5)
Wicket no. 100 in ODIs for Afridi! He angles it into Tanzid who looks to flick but doesn't get his bat across in time as it hits him just above the knee roll. Tanzid reviews, and there's no bat involved. Ball-tracking shows impact on wickets is 'Umpire's Call' so Bangladesh retain the review but lose the opener who walks back on a duck.
0.4 - No run, full from Afridi and Tanzid pushes it out to point.
0.3 - No run, Tanzid leans across and looks to drive but it comes off the inside half of the bat.
0.2 - No run, shorter this time to Tanzid who gets on the back foot to defend.
0.1 - No run, bit of outside movement from Shaheen as Tanzid looks to drive but is beaten.
We're done with the national anthems as Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan walk out to open the batting for Bangladesh.
The man on the cusp of 100 ODI wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi has the new ball in hand with two men at slip.
Big achievement for me and for Pakistan (on being on the cusp of 100 wickets). I still remember my debut match and now I’m close to 100 wickets. I’m happy and looking forward to it. (On the previous game) As a team we collapsed, you win as a team and lose as a team. We gave our best but result is not in our hand. We performed our best but a loss is a loss, we will try our best in the next three games. There isn’t much swing early on, length is crucial. We saw hard length is very important and that’s what we’ve been trying as a bowling group. Wasim was struggling in the past but the way he bowled in the nets and proved himself was a good sign for Pakistan. He proved that he can play when he got the chance.Shaheen Shah Afridi (13 wickets at CWC 2023)
Nasser Hussain and Shane Watson, point out in their pitch report that the dimensions are 59m and 69m side boundaries, it's 74m straight down the ground.
The surface: We saw a lot of turn and bounce in the last game, but that was on a different pitch. The wicket they're playing today looks very dry with no moisture at all.
The verdict: It should turn a bit and bring the spinners into play. Will be a bit of a challenge for the batters.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan k(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.