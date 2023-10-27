<p>The action takes place at the Chepauk stadium today as a wounded Pakistan look to turn their fortunes around after three back-to-back defeats at the World Cup. </p><p>They face a rampaging South Africa side who have been brushing sides aside as they sit in second spot on the points table. </p>.<p>Going into this game, South Africa boast an impressive record of four wins from five games which sees them sit in second spot. </p><p>Pakistan meanwhile are reeling from three defeats on the trot which sees them occupy sixth spot. </p>.<div><blockquote>We'll bat first. Every match is important now and we are focusing on that. All departments we need to improve, fielding especially. We need to stick together and discuss how to get better. I'm happy to do well myself now. Two changes - Hasan Ali is sick, so Waseem Jr comes in. Nawaz is also back, Usama Mir misses out.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain)</span></div>.<div><blockquote>We've played some good cricket, inspirational performances. We've build some momentum with our bowlers and batters clicking. This is not like a T20 WC where you play just 4-5 group games, we need to keep doing well. I would have surely batted here, looks like a good wicket. Hopefully it stays nice and hard like this, we'll have to assess quickly on how to go about things here. Three changes - I come back, Tabriz Shamsi and Ngidi comes in. Reeza Hendricks, Rabada and Lizaad Williams miss out.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Temba Bavuma (South Africa Captain)</span></div>.<p><strong>Pakistan (Playing XI):</strong> Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf.</p><p><strong>South Africa (Playing XI):</strong> Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.</p>.<p><strong>Sanjay Manjrekar</strong> in his assessment of the conditions at the Chepauk stadium says, "This has been the lowest scoring ground in this World Cup. The average score here is 254, it has the lowest runs per over as well. Short hit towards the leg side - 61m and 63m. The other side is much longer. Captains need to be careful on where they bowl their spinners from. The pitch is really hard and smooth, with a bit of grass. This will be a good pitch where the ball will turn, but not dramatically. </p><p>The pitch shouldn’t change too much in the second innings. Pakistan need to tactically get South Africa to do something they have struggled with this World Cup, they need to get them to chase."</p>.<p>England crashed to their fourth defeat in five matches yesterday against Sri Lanka and head coach Matthew Mott reckons their World Cup hopes are "over" - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/its-over-england-coach-mott-throws-in-towel-on-world-cup-hopes-2744222">Here's what he said.</a></strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/its-over-england-coach-mott-throws-in-towel-on-world-cup-hopes-2744222"> </a></p><p>The England captain Jos Buttler meanwhile said they've only got themselves to blame - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/we-only-have-ourselves-to-blame-buttler-2743874">Here's what he said post the defeat</a></strong>. </p><p>Meanwhile, here's how struggling England can still qualify for World Cup semifinals - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/how-struggling-england-can-still-qualify-for-world-cup-semifinals-2742837">Check out what they need to go their way</a></strong>. </p><p>Playing Ravichandran Ashwin as the third spinner in Lucknow would have been a comfortable call for Team India but Hardik Pandya's injury complicates matters - <strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ashwin-on-lucknow-pitch-wouldve-been-easy-call-but-hardiks-absence-makes-it-tougher-2744505">Read the full story here</a></strong>. </p>.<p>The national anthems are done as <strong>Imam-Ul-Haq </strong>and <strong>Abdullah Shafique </strong>walk out to open the batting for Pakistan. </p><p><strong>Marco Jansen </strong>who has been very impressive with the new ball will open the attack for South Africa. </p>.<p>0.6 - No run, excellent from Jansen as he bangs it short to complete a <strong>maiden over! </strong></p><p>0.5 - No run, Shafique clips to midwicket but finds the man. </p><p>0.4 - No run, Jansen takes aim at the stumps and Shafique blocks. </p><p>0.3 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Shafique now leans out and looks to drive but Jansen gets some extra bounce that beats the edge. </p><p>0.2 - No run, again Shafique leans forward and pushes to mid-off. </p><p>0.1 - No run, full outside off from Jansen and Shafique defends. </p>.<p>1.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Ngidi strays onto the pads and Imam flicks it powerfully through the gap at midwicket. </p><p>1.5 - No run, firm drive from Imam but it's well cut off at short cover. </p><p>1.4 - No run, full outside off and Imam mistimes the drive to mid-off.</p><p>1.3 - No run, back of length outside off and Imam shoulders arms. </p><p>1.2 - No run, tighter line from Ngidi and Imam defends. </p><p>1.1 - 2 runs, short outside off and Imam cuts it past point to get off the mark. </p><p>Lungi Ngidi, right-arm fast, will take the other new ball. </p>.<p>2.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Imam defends.</p><p>2.5 - 1 run, streaky from Shafique as he gets a thick edge to third man to get off the mark. </p><p>2.4 - No run, fuller onto the stumps and Shafique defends. </p><p>2.3 - <strong>FOUR byes! </strong>Jansen bangs it short but it takes off and flies past a leaping de Kock to find the ropes. </p><p>2.2 - No run, this time Shafique misses with the flick and gets hit on the pads. </p><p>2.1 - No run, full from Jansen and Shafique flicks to midwicket. </p>.<p>3.6 - No run, back of length delivery that kicks off after hitting the surface and takes Imam by surprise. </p><p>3.5 - No run, banged short to Imam who ducks under it. </p><p>3.4 - 1 run, full onto the stumps and Shafique pushes it towards mid-on for a quick single. </p><p>3.3 - 1 run, outside off and Imam dabs to third man. </p><p>3.2 - 3 runs, full down leg and Shafique flicks it expertly into the gap at midwicket where the fielder does well to give chase. </p><p>3.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short and wide from Ngidi and Shafique cracks it powerfully through the gap at point. </p>.<p>4.6 - No run, full from Jansen and Babar drives to cover. </p><p>4.5 - 2 runs, short outside off and Babar slaps it past extra cover for an easy two. </p><p>4.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Low full toss and Babar flicks it through the gap at midwicket to get off the mark. There's another siren which means back-to-back <strong>no-balls & free-hits. </strong></p><p>4.5 - No run, Babar looks to run it down to third man but it's well cut off. However, the siren sounds as Jansen oversteps resulting in a <strong>no-ball </strong>& <strong>free-hit! </strong>Great chance for Babar to get off the mark. </p><p>4.4 - No run, full onto the pads and Babar defends. </p><p>Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>4.3 - <strong>WICKET! Shafique c Ngidi b Marco Jansen 9 (17) </strong></p><p>Jansen strikes! He lands it short and Shafique goes for the pull but doesn't connect cleanly enough as it flies straight to the man at deep fine leg who makes no mistake. Not a good start for Pakistan. </p><p>4.2 - No run, Shafique tucks to mid-on and races for a quick single but is rightly sent back by Imam. </p><p>4.1 - No run, back of length from Jansen and Shafique defends. </p>.<p>5.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short outside off and Babar cuts it past point to find the ropes. </p><p>5.5 - 1 run, full outside off and Imam defends. A needless throw that hits the stumps at the non-striker's end helps them grab a single. </p><p>5.4 - No run, back of length onto the stumps and Imam hops to flick to midwicket. </p><p>5.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Imam as he slashes at the slower delivery to pierce the gap past point. </p><p>5.2 - No run, full delivery that bounces sharply to hit the shoulder of the bat. </p><p>5.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Ngidi bangs it full outside off but it's too wide. </p><p>5.1 - No run, length delivery on the stumps and Imam defends. </p>.<p>6.6 - No run, banged short outside off and Rizwan shoulders arms. Jansen tells him to <strong>"Play that.."</strong> and Rizwan just responds with a shrug of his shoulders. </p><p>6.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Streaky start from Rizwan as he heaves at the length delivery but gets a thick outside edge that flies to third man. </p><p>6.4 - No run, <strong>dropped! </strong>What an effort from Jansen. Rizwan looks to defend but sees it go looping back towards mid-on and Jansen dives across and gets a hand to it but the ball doesn't stick. </p><p>Mohammad Rizwan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>6.3 - <strong>WICKET! Imam c Klaasen b Marco Jansen 12 (18) </strong></p><p>Slower full delivery and Imam goes for the drive but only gets a thick edge that flies to the man at slip. Perfect start for South Africa with both openers sent back by Jansen. </p><p>6.2 - No run, banged short by Jansen and Imam leaves for the keeper. </p><p>6.1 - No run, Imam looks to defend but gets a thick edge to the on-side. </p>.<p>7.6 - No run, again Babar flicks it back to the bowler. </p><p>7.5 - No run, tossed up to Babar who pushes it back to Markram. </p><p>7.4 - No run, Babar leans forward and defends. </p><p>7.3 - No run, Babar cuts but finds the man at point. </p><p>7.2 - 1 run, Rizwan drives it uppishly through covers. </p><p>7.1 - 1 run, tossed up to Babar who drives to long-on. </p><p>Some innovative thinking from Bavuma as <strong>Aiden Markram</strong>, right-arm off break, is introduced into the attack.</p>.<p>8.6 - No run, length delivery from Jansen and Rizwan defends. </p><p>8.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Full outside off and Rizwan goes deep in the crease to drive it through extra cover. </p><p>8.5 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Jansen bangs it short to Rizwan but it slips down leg. </p><p>8.4 - 3 runs, Babar drives to cover where the fielder lets the ball slip past under him as they grab three. </p><p>8.3 - No run, length delivery to Babar who flicks to midwicket. </p><p>8.2 - No run, full to Babar who flicks to short midwicket. </p><p>8.1 - 1 run, full down leg from Jansen and Rizwan flicks to deep fine leg. </p>.<p>9.6 - No run, Rizwan leans across and flicks to midwicket. </p><p>9.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Rizwan charges out and slices the ball over covers to find the ropes. </p><p>9.4 - No run, Rizwan leans forward and defends. </p><p>9.3 - 1 run, Babar gets on the back foot and punches to long-on.</p><p>9.2 - No run, Babar advances but flicks to mid-on. </p><p>9.1 - No run, full onto the pads by Markram and Babar defends. </p>.<p>10.6 - No run, flatter onto the stumps and Rizwan blocks. </p><p>10.5 - No run, tossed up outside off and Rizwan defends. </p><p>10.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Tossed up to Rizwan who sweeps hard to beat backward square leg. </p><p>10.3 - 1 run, Babar flicks through midwicket to rotate strike. </p><p>10.2 - No run, fuller from Maharaj and Babar defends. </p><p>10.1 - No run, angled into Babar who defends. </p><p>Spin from both ends now as <strong>Keshav Maharaj</strong>, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>11.6 - 1 run, short outside off and Babar cuts past point. </p><p>11.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Sliding down leg and Babar sweeps it fine to send it past the keeper. </p><p>11.4 - No run, good turn from Markram and Babar watchfully defends. </p><p>11.3 - 1 run, Rizwan cuts it past point and rotates strike. </p><p>11.2 - 1 run, Babar tucks to square leg for a quick single. </p><p>11.1 - No run, quicker from Markram and Babar defends. </p>.<p>12.6 - No run, full outside off and Rizwan drives to cover. </p><p>12.5 - 1 run, Babar punches to long-on to rotate strike. </p><p>12.4 - No run, tossed up and Babar flicks to midwicket. </p><p>12.3 - No run, Babar pushes it back towards Maharaj. </p><p>12.2 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Babar looks to cut but it's a quicker delivery from Maharaj. </p><p>12.1 - No run, Babar gets on the back foot and defends. </p>.<p>13.6 - 1 run, Rizwan skips forward and flicks to long-on. </p><p>13.5 - No run, flatter onto the stumps and Rizwan defends. </p><p>13.4 - 1 run, length delivery to Babar who punches to long-on. </p><p>13.3 - 3 runs, cheeky from Rizwan as he backs away and plays a very late dab to third man as they run hard for three. </p><p>13.2 - No run, Rizwan looks to cut but doesn't connect cleanly. </p><p>13.1 - 1 run, tossed up by Markram and Babar flicks to long-on. </p>.<p>14.6 - No run, tossed up to Babar who defends. </p><p>14.5 - 1 run, Rizwan punches past Maharaj to long-off. </p><p>14.4 - No run, Rizwan backs away but only defends to cover. </p><p>14.3 - No run, full onto the stumps and Rizwan pushes back to Maharaj. </p><p>14.2 - No run, tossed up by Maharaj and Rizwan defends. </p><p>14.1 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Rizwan gets in position and brings out the slog sweep to send the ball flying into the stands over midwicket. He's really keen to take on the bowlers as he puts Maharaj under pressure. </p>.<p>15.6 - No run, back of length to Iftikhar who defends. </p><p>Iftikhar Ahmed, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>15.5 - <strong>WICKET! Rizwan c de Kock b Gerald Coetzee 31 (27)</strong></p><p>Rizwan is outdone by the extra bounce! Coetzee bangs it short and Rizwan looks to pull but only gets a thick top-edge that de Kock collects. Coetzee is pumped up as that's a massive wicket. </p><p>15.4 - 1 run, short into the batter and Imam just about connects with the pull to fine leg. </p><p>15.3 - No run, length delivery outside off and Babar defends to cover. </p><p>15.2 - 1 run, short again and Rizwan chops it to cover for a quick single. </p><p>15.1 - No run, short outside off and Rizwan defends to point. </p><p>Back to pace now as <strong>Gerald Coetzee,</strong> right-arm fast, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>16.6 - No run, good solid block from Babar. </p><p>16.5 - 1 run, Iftikhar leans forward and drives to long-off. </p><p>16.4 - No run, Iftikhar looks to flick but misses. </p><p>16.3 - No run, full from Maharaj and Iftikhar defends. </p><p>16.2 - 1 run, flatter onto the pads and Babar tucks to square leg. </p><p>16.1 - No run, tossed up by Maharaj and Babar defends. </p>.<p>17.6 - No run, length delivery to Iftikhar who defends. </p><p>17.5 - 1 run, short to Babar who pulls it along the ground. </p><p>17.4 - 1 run, Coetzee strays onto the pads and Iftikhar glances it to fine leg. </p><p>17.3 - No run, excellent fielding at backward point and Iftikhar looks to cut but can't beat the man. </p><p>17.2 - No run, shorter now and Iftikhar cuts it to point. </p><p>17.1 - No run, full from Coetzee and Iftikhar drives to long-off but it's well cut off. </p>.<p>18.6 - No run, Iftikhar drives straight to point. </p><p>18.5 - 1 run, Babar waits on the back foot and punches to deep point. </p><p>18.4 - 1 run, Iftikhar cuts it past point. </p><p>18.3 - No run, Iftikhar punches but it's cut off at cover. </p><p>18.2 - 1 run, Babar drives to deep cover to rotate strike. </p><p>18.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Tossed up to Babar by Maharaj and it's flicked powerfully through the gap at midwicket. </p>.<p>19.6 - 1 run, sharp short delivery and Iftikhar chops it to third man. </p><p>19.5 - 1 run, Coetzee strays down leg again and Babar glances to fine leg. </p><p>19.4 - 1 run, full onto the pads and Iftikhar tucks to square leg. </p><p>19.3 - 1 run, full toss outside off and Babar drives it firmly towards mid-off. </p><p>19.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Babar defends. </p><p>19.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Sharp bouncer now from Coetzee but it's too high. </p><p>19.1 - No run, short outside off and Babar defends with soft hands. </p>.<p>20.6 - 1 run, short to Iftikhar who cuts to cover. </p><p>20.5 - 1 run, tossed up to Babar who drives to long-off. </p><p>20.4 - 1 run, Iftikhar gets on the back foot and punches to long-on. </p><p>20.3 - No run, loopy outside off and Iftikhar punches to mid-off. </p><p>20.2 - No run, tossed up again and Iftikhar defends. </p><p>20.1 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Iftikhar comes charging out and launches the floated delivery high over deep midwicket to put the pressure on Maharaj early in the over. </p>.<p>21.6 - 1 run, Babar flicks to square leg to retain strike. </p><p>21.5 - No run, Babar gets on the back foot and defends. </p><p>21.4 - 1 run, full down leg and Iftikhar flicks to deep square leg. </p><p>21.3 - No run, full from Shamsi and Iftikhar flicks to mid-on. </p><p>21.2 - No run, Iftikhar looks to tuck but finds short fine leg. </p><p>21.1 - No run, angled across Iftikhar who drives to mid-off. </p><p><strong>Tabraiz Shamsi</strong>, left-arm chinaman, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>21.6 - No run, tossed up to Iftikhar who drills it back to Maharaj. </p><p>21.5 - 1 run, Babar skips forward and flicks to long-on. </p><p>21.4 - No run, full from Maharaj and Babar flicks to midwicket. </p><p>21.3 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Now Babar rocks back and pulls it flat over deep midwicket giving the fielders no chance this time. </p><p>21.2 - No run, Babar punches towards long-off but it's well cut off by Bavuma from short cover. </p><p>22.1 - No run, Babar drives to cover where the fielder cuts it off and hits the stumps but the Pakistan captain gets inside in time. </p>.<p>23.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Wild slash from Babar as the ball spins past the inside edge. </p><p>23.5 - 1 run, big leading edge from Iftikhar as it goes looping past Shamsi. </p><p>23.4 - 1 run, Babar makes room and cuts it past point. </p><p>23.3 - 1 run, slower down leg and Iftikhar tucks to square leg. </p><p>23.2 - No run, tossed up outside off and Iftikhar drives to mid-off. </p><p>23.1 - 1 run, short from Shamsi and Babar flicks to deep square leg. </p>.<p>24.6 - No run, short outside off and Babar gets a thick inside edge that lands short of the keeper. </p><p>24.5 - No run, length delivery and Babar dabs to point. </p><p>24.4 - No run, Ngidi attacks the stumps and Babar defends. The cheers go up for the Pakistan captain who is batting on <strong>47*. </strong></p><p>24.3 - 1 run, length delivery from Ngidi and Iftikhar punches to deep cover. </p><p>24.2 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Big heave from Iftikhar this time as he launches it over midwicket for a one-bounce four. </p><p>24.1 - No run, full onto the pads and Iftikhar defends. </p><p><strong>Lungi Ngidi</strong> [3.0-0-25-0] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>25.6 - 1 run, full from Shamsi and Babar drives to long-on to move to <strong>49* </strong>and retain strike. </p><p>25.5 - No run, shorter to Babar who defends. </p><p>25.4 - 1 run, Shakeel backs away and punches to deep cover. </p><p>25.3 - No run, tossed up to Shakeel who defends. </p><p>25.2 - 1 run, Babar is frustrated as he goes for the slog sweep but misses out as the ball rolls to short fine leg. </p><p>25.2 - 1 run, Shakeel gets off the mark straight away with a drive to long-off. The siren also sounds as Shami oversteps resulting in a <strong>no-ball and free-hit </strong>that Babar will face. He can get to his fifty on that. </p><p>Saud Shakeel, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>25.1 - <strong>WICKET! Iftikhar Ahmed c Klaasen b Shamsi 21 (31)</strong></p><p>Iftikhar gives Shami the charge but only sees it fly high off the edge and Klaasen comes running across from long-on to take a sharp tumbling catch. South Africa keep chipping away at the wickets! </p>.<p>26.6 - 1 run, full onto the pads and Shakeel flicks to fine leg. </p><p>26.5 - No run, Shakeel looks to cut but can't get it past point. </p><p>26.4 - No run, banged short and Shakeel looks to pull but misses. </p><p>26.3 - No run, slower outside off and Shakeel dabs it to point. </p><p>26.2 - No run, short to Shakeel who dabs to point. </p><p>26.1 - 1 run, <strong>FIFTY up for Babar! 50* (64) </strong></p><p>Babar flicks through midwicket to bring up back-to-back fifies at the World Cup. His team really need him to convert this into a big ton. </p>.<p>27.6 - No run, shorter from Shami and Shadab defends to midwicket. </p><p>Shadab Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>27.5 - <strong>WICKET! Babar Azam c de Kock b Shamsi 50 (65) </strong></p><p><strong>So unlucky for Babar!</strong> He shapes up to paddle but doesn't seem to connect as it loops to the keeper. South Africa think there's something on that and <strong>review! </strong>Ultraedge reveals the faintest of sounds off the gloves and Babar has to walk. That was an excellent review and Babar is quite unlucky as his gloves only seemed to brush that every so slightly. </p><p>27.4 - 1 run, short outside off and Shakeel cuts towards point. </p><p>27.3 - No run, flatter onto the stumps and Shakeel blocks. </p><p>27.2 - No run, tossed up outside off by Shami and Shakeel defends. </p><p>27.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Shakeel as he brings out the reverse sweep to find the gap. </p>.<p>28.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short outside off and Shakeel gets on top of the bounce to guide it past third man. </p><p>28.5 - No run, Jansen bangs it short and Shakeel swivels as he looks to pull but misses. </p><p>28.4 - No run, full outside off and Shakeel drives to cover. </p><p>28.4 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Full down leg from Jansen. </p><p>28.3 - 1 run, Shadab gets a thick edge to third man and gets off the mark. </p><p>28.2 - 1 run, Shakeel guides it to third man to rotate strike. </p><p>28.1 - No run, back of length from Jansen and Shakeel dabs to point. </p><p><strong>Marco Jansen</strong> [5.0-1-22-2] is back into the attack,</p>.<p>29.6 - No run, Shamsi ends the over with three dots. </p><p>29.5 - No run, Shakeel slaps it straight back to Shamsi. </p><p>29.4 - No run, Shakeel pulls to midwicket and wants a single but is sent back. </p><p>29.3 - 1 run, Shadab flicks the loopy delivery through midwicket. </p><p>29.2 - 1 run, Shakeel punches the quicker delivery through cover. </p><p>29.1 - 1 run, <strong>almost! </strong>Short from Shamsi and Shadab pulls but it's just short of Markram at square leg. </p>.<p>30.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Shadab reaches out to drive but sees it fly past the edge. </p><p>30.5 - 2 runs, short outside off and Shadab slaps it through point as van der Dussen puts in a good dive at the boundary. </p><p>30.5 - <strong>Wide!</strong> Banged short again and there's a long wait before it's called wide. </p><p>30.4 - No run, sharp bouncer from Jansen and Shadab misses with the pull. </p><p>30.3 - No run, length delivery onto the stumps and Shadab pushes back to Jansen. </p><p>30.2 - No run, full from Jansen and Shadab defends. </p><p>30.1 - No run, Shadab dabs the short delivery from Jansen to cover and wants a single but is sent back. </p>.<p>31.6 - 1 run, Shadab dabs it to third man to retain strike. </p><p>31.5 - No run, googly from Shamsi and Shadab chops it back into the pitch. </p><p>31.4 - 1 run, Shakeel gets low and sweeps again but finds the man. </p><p>31.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Shakeel nails the sweep as he sends it through the gap at midwicket. </p><p>31.2 - 1 run, short from Shamsi and Shadab gets on one knee to sweep it uppishly past backward square leg. </p><p>31.1 - 1 run, Shakeel gets on the back foot and clips through square leg. </p>.<p>32.6 - No run, slower from Maharaj and Shadab defends.</p><p>32.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Short again and Shadab gets in position to pull it over cow corner for a flat six. </p><p>32.4 - No run, Shadab drives it back to Maharaj. </p><p>32.3 - 1 run, Shakeel flicks it off the pads to deep square leg. </p><p>32.2 - 1 run, short again and Shadab punches to deep cover. </p><p>32.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Too short from Maharaj and Shadab pulls it over the ring of fielders at midwiket. </p><p><strong>Keshav Maharaj</strong> [7.0-0-38-0] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>33.6 - 1 run, Shakeel nudges it to midwicket to retain strike. </p><p>33.5 - 1 run, short from Shamsi and Shadab pulls to deep midwicket. </p><p>33.4 - No run, looks to flick but gets a leading edge back to Shamsi. </p><p>33.3 - No run, Shadab flicks to square leg. </p><p>33.2 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Excellent from Shadab as he steps out and plays the inside-out lofted drive to send it flying over long-off. </p><p>33.1 - 1 run, short from Shamsi and Shakeel cuts it past point. </p>.<p>34.6 - No run, Shakeel goes for the reverse sweep but doesn't connect cleanly. </p><p>34.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Shakeel as he skips out and uses the inside-out loft to send it flying over long-off for a one-bounce four. </p><p>34.4 - 1 run, Shadab makes room and cuts to deep point. </p><p>34.3 - 1 run, Shakeel gets across and flicks to square leg. </p><p>34.2 - No run, flatter onto the stumps as Shakeel pushes back to Maharaj. </p><p>34.1 - No run, quicker from Maharaj and Shakeel defends. </p>.<p>35.6 - No run, short into Shakeel who cuts to point. </p><p>35.5 - No run, firm drive towards point this time but it's well cut off. </p><p>35.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Banged short by Coetzee and Shakeel pulls it over the fielders at midwicket. </p><p>35.3 - No run, back of length outside off and Shakeel defends. </p><p>35.2 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Full from Coetzee and Shakeel flicks it off the pads over midwicket. </p><p>35.1 - 1 run, short outside off and Shadab dabs to backward point. </p><p><strong>Gerald Coetzee</strong> [3.0-0-9-1] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>36.6 - No run, quicker short ball and again Shakeel ducks. </p><p>36.5 - No run, banged short by Ngidi and Shakeel ducks. </p><p>36.4 - 1 run, Shadab rides the bounce and slaps to deep cover. </p><p>36.3 - No run, Shadab steers it to point. </p><p>36.2 - 1 run, Shakeel tucks to square leg to bring up <strong>200 </strong>for Pakistan. </p><p>36.1 - 1 run, short to Shadab who gets a thick inside edge that bounces past the stumps. </p><p><strong>Lungi Ngidi</strong> [5.0-0-32-0] is back into the attack.</p>.<p>37.6 - 1 run, Shadab flicks it off the pads to retain strike. </p><p>37.5 - 1 run, Shakeel flicks to square leg to rotate strike. </p><p>37.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Shakeel looks to paddle it but gets a thick edge that sends it flying through the gap at fine leg. </p><p>37.3 - 2 runs, short and wide as Shakeel slaps it towards deep point. </p><p>37.2 - 1 run, Shadab pushes to mid-off and grabs a quick single. </p><p>37.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Full down leg from Coetzee and Shadab flicks it through midwicket. </p>.<p>38.6 - 2 runs, short outside off and Shadab chops it to deep third man. </p><p>38.5 - 1 run, short onto the pads and Shakeel tucks to square leg. </p><p>38.4 - No run, short from Ngidi and Shakeel slices it to point. </p><p>38.3 - 1 run, Shadab cuts it to backward point and an overthrow lets them comes across for a single. Good awareness from the Paksitani batters. </p><p>38.2 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short and wide from Ngidi and Shadab slaps it over the man at extra cover. </p><p>38.1 - No run, slower from Ngidi and Shadab looks to cut but is beaten. </p>.<p>39.6 - No run, full outside off and Nawaz pushes it back to Coetzee. </p><p>39.5 - No run, short to Nawaz who defends. </p><p>Mohammad Nawaz, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>39.4 - <strong>WICKET! Shadab Khan c Maharaj b Gerald Coetzee 43 (36) </strong></p><p>Short from Coetzee and Shadab goes for the pull but only sends it high towards mid-off for an easy catch. Coetzee strikes again as Pakistan lose their sixth wicket. </p><p>39.3 - 1 run, short outside off again and Shakeel slices it to third man. </p><p>39.2 - 1 run, short outside off and Shadab punches to deep cover. </p><p>39.1 - 1 run, back of length from Coetzee and Shakeel flicks to midwicket. </p>.<p>40.6 - 1 run, Nawaz flicks to midwicket to get off the mark. </p><p>40.5 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Nawaz looks to defend but sees it zip past the edge. </p><p>40.4 - 1 run, flatter from Shamsi and Shakeel flicks to midwicket for a single. </p><p>40.3 - 2 runs, <strong>FIFTY up for Shakeel! 51* (50)</strong></p><p>Shakeel flicks it through midwicket again and pushes hard for two. That also brings up his half-century. </p><p>40.2 - 2 runs, Shakeel flicks it to deep midwicket and pushes hard for two. </p><p>40.1 - No run, shorter from Shamsi and Shakeel cuts it to cover. </p><p><strong>Tabraiz Shamsi</strong> [7.0-0-36-2] is back into the attack.</p>.<p>41.6 - No run, Coetzee sticks to the wide length and again Nawaz chops to point. </p><p>41.5 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nawaz dabs to point. </p><p>41.4 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Short outside off and Nawaz uses the pace as he slices it over third man. </p><p>41.3 - No run, full outside off and Nawaz dabs to point again. </p><p>41.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nawaz cuts to point. </p><p>41.1 - 2 runs, short from Coetzee and Nawaz slices it to deep point where van der Dussen does excellently to cut off the boundary. </p>.<p>42.6 - 1 run, Nawaz reaches out and cuts to deep point to retain strike. </p><p>42.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Excellent from Nawaz as he connects with the slog-sweep to send it flying into the stands over midwicket. </p><p>42.5 - 1 run, lucky for Afridi as he gets a thick outside edge that loops past de Kock. Shamsi oversteps resulting in a <strong>no-ball and free-hit. </strong>Poor from the spinner. </p><p>42.4 - 1 run, Nawaz flicks through midwicket to rotate strike. </p><p>42.3 - No run, slower outside off and Nawaz leaves for the keeper. </p><p>42.2 - 1 run, Afridi flicks it to square leg to get off the mark. </p><p>Shaheen Afridi, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>42.1 - <strong>WICKET! Saud Shakeel c de Kock b Shamsi 52 (52)</strong></p><p>Shamsi grabs his third! He fires in a flatter delivery outside off and Shakeel looks to cut but only gets a healthy edge back to de Kock. None of the Pakistan batters seem to be able to last long on this pitch. </p><p>42.1 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Shamsi tosses it well outside off. </p>.<p>43.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Length delivery outside off and Nawaz slices it past backward point. </p><p>43.6 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Sprays it wide outside off now. </p><p>43.6 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Jansen sprays it down leg. </p><p>43.5 - No run, short down leg and Nawaz looks to pull but only gets gloves on it as it lands short of de Kock. </p><p>43.4 - No run, full onto the stumps as Nawaz gets an inside edge into the pads. </p><p>43.3 - No run, slower from Jansen and Nawaz heaves but gets a leading edge back to the bowler. </p><p>43.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nawaz defends. </p><p>43.1 - 2 runs, short from Jansen and Nawaz slices it to deep cover. </p><p><strong>Marco Jansen</strong> [7.0-1-32-2] is back into the attack.</p>.<p>44.6 - No run, Wasim backs away to chop out the shorter delivery. Shami finishes with <strong>4/60. </strong></p><p>44.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Tossed up onto the pads and Wasim plays an excellent flick to get off the mark in style. </p><p>44.4 - No run, shorter from Shamsi as Wasim edges it into the pads. </p><p>44.3 - No run, Wasim looks to drive but mistimes the shot. </p><p>Mohammad Wasim Jr, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>44.2 - <strong>WICKET! Shaheen Afridi c Maharaj b Shamsi 2 (4)</strong></p><p>Edged and gone! Shaheen pokes at the delivery and gets a thick edge that carries to slip. It's good cricket from South Africa as they find themselves two wickets away from bowling out Pakistan. Shamsi gets his fourth and has four deliveries left to get a fifer. </p><p>44.1 - No run, tossed up by Shamsi and Afridi looks to sweep but misses. </p>.<p>45.6 - No run, full outside off from Jansen and Rauf can't get any bat onto it. </p><p>Haris Rauf, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>45.5 - <strong>WICKET! Nawaz c Miller b Marco Jansen 24 (24)</strong></p><p>Slower length delivery from Jansen and Nawaz slices it high into the sky over point where Miller comes running in and takes a smart catch. Jansen gets his third of the day with South Africa just one wicket away from bowling Pakistan out. </p><p>45.4 - No run, another perfect yorker that Nawaz edges onto the boots. </p><p>45.3 - No run, excellent from Jansen as he nutmegs Nawaz with a pinpoint yorker. </p><p>45.3 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Jansen sprays it wide outside off. </p><p>45.2 - 1 run, low full toss and Wasim gets a thick leading edge to deep point. </p><p>45.1 - 1 run, full from Jansen and Nawaz flicks to midwicket. </p>.<p>46.4 - <strong>WICKET! Mohammad Wasim Jr c de Kock b Ngidi 7 (9) </strong></p><p>Full outside off and Wasim goes hard on the drive but only gets a healthy edge that de Kock collects behind the wickets. Another poor display from Pakistan comes to an end. </p><p>46.3 - No run, Wasim gets across and looks for the reverse paddle but doesn't connect. </p><p>46.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Wasim dabs to point. </p><p>46.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Again it's in the same region. </p><p>46.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Ngidi pitches it wide outside off. </p><p>46.1 - No run, full outside off and Wasim drives it back to Ngidi. </p><p><strong>Lungi Ngidi</strong> [7.0-0-43-0] is back into the attack.</p>.<p>It's another lukewarm display from Pakistan and they'll have to be really sharp with the ball if they hope to defend this total. </p><p>Babar Azam (50) and Saud Shakeel (52) were the only two batters to get decent scores but neither was able to stay on and convert it into a big one. Shadab Khan (43) chipped in with a quick-fire innings but no one else stood up for Pakistan. </p><p>Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) was impressive on his comeback to the side and Marco Jansen (3/43) carried his incredible form into this game to help restrict Paksitan to just 270. </p><p>South Africa will fancy themselves to get across the line considering the batting firepower in their ranks. </p>.<div><blockquote>Early it was harder to bat on, the ball was gripping. But I kept on taking my chances, I know my strengths. I was fortunate enough that I scored runs. I just try to follow whatever role is given to me. Keep backing myself against spinners. Earlier in the tournament I was getting starts, but wasn't able to convert it, happy that I did it today. You can target the shorter boundary, you can take your chances on that side. This pitch is different as compared to the earlier one. It's all about taking early wickets. If we take early wickets, we are in the game.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Saud Shakeel (52 off 52 balls) </span></div>.<p><strong>Quinton de Kock </strong>and <strong>Temba Bavuma </strong>walk out to open the batting for South Africa. </p><p>Pakistan are trying something different as they'll open with spin with <strong>Iftikhar Ahmed </strong>handed the new ball. </p>.<p>0.6 - 1 run, de Kock clips it to deep square leg to retain strike. </p><p>0.5 - No run, firm drive this time but it's straight to mid-off. </p><p>0.4 - No run, de Kock gets a thick inside edge to the on-side. </p><p>0.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Tossed up outside off by Iftikhar and de Kock gets off the mark with a well-timed drive through cover. </p><p>0.2 - 1 run, Bavuma flicks to mid-on to get off the mark. Shadab collects the ball on the run and hits the stumps with a direct-hit but injures himself in the process as he lands awkwardly.</p><p>It doesn't look good for Shadab who is still on the ground as they bring out a stretcher. However, he manages to walk off the field. </p><p>0.1 - No run, sharp spin this time as Bavuma defends. </p><p>0.1 - <strong>Five Wides! </strong>Poor start from Iftikhar as he sprays it down leg and it beats everyone. </p>.<p>1.6 - No run, full outside off and de Kock defends. That's 19 runs from the over as Afridi starts poorly. </p><p>1.5 - 2 runs, Afridi bangs it short and de Kock pulls it through square leg. </p><p>1.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>What a start from de Kock! Afridi goes full onto the stumps and de Kock now flicks through midwicket. </p><p>1.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Beautiful from de Kock as he just leans forward and drives the full delivery through extra cover. </p><p>1.2 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Streaky from de Kock as he slashes at the shorter delivery and sends it flying over the man at slip. </p><p>1.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Pitched full outside off but it's wide. </p><p>1.1 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Full outside off from Afridi and de Kock drives it beautifully through cover. </p><p><strong>Shaheen Afridi</strong>, left-arm fast medium, will take the other new ball. </p>.<p>2.6 - No run, some extra bounce from Iftikhar as Bavuma cuts to point. </p><p>2.5 - 2 runs, tossed up to Bavuma who flicks to deep square leg as they run hard for two. </p><p>2.4 - No run, quicker to Bavuma who defends. </p><p>2.3 - 1 run, de Kock punches to long-off for an easy single. </p><p>2.2 - 1 run, Bavuma punches to mid-on and race across to rotate strike. </p><p>2.1 - No run, flatter from Iftikhar and Bavuma defends. </p>.<p>3.6 - 1 run, full down leg and van der Dussen gets off the mark with a glance to fine leg. </p><p>3.5 - No run, angled across van der Dussen who defends. </p><p>3.4 - No run, full from Afridi and van der Dussen blocks it out. </p><p>Rassie van der Dussen, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>3.3 - <strong>WICKET! de Kock c Mohammad Wasim Jr b Shaheen Afridi 24 (14)</strong></p><p>Afridi bangs it short and de Kock goes for the pull but only picks out the man at deep square leg who makes no mistake. Big wicket for Pakistan as Afridi bounces back nicely from that poor start in his first over. </p><p>3.2 - No run, fuller this time and de Kock dabs it to cover. </p><p>3.1 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Back of length outside off from Afridi and de Kock looks to drive but is beaten. </p>.<p>4.6 - No run, good solid block from Bavuma. </p><p>4.5 - 1 run, van der Dussen tucks to square leg for a quick run. </p><p>4.4 - No run, tossed up to van der Dussen who defends. </p><p>4.3 - 1 run, Bavuma gets on the back foot and punches to mid-off for a quick single. </p><p>4.2 - No run, Bavuma punches the length delivery to cover. </p><p>4.1 - 1 run, half-tracker form Nawaz and van der Dussen pulls it to midwicket where the man from mid-on gets across and cuts off the boundary. </p><p>Change in spinner as <strong>Mohammad Nawaz</strong>, Left arm orthodox, comes in to replace Iftikhar. </p>.<p>5.6 - No run, full outside off and Bavuma pushes it to cover. </p><p>5.5 - No run, length delivery outside off and Bavuma defends. </p><p>5.4 - No run, Afridi nails the yorker and Bavuma gets his bat down to defend. </p><p>5.3 - 1 run, thick inside edge from van der Dussen as he looks to drive. </p><p>5.2 - No run, back of length outside off and van der Dussen dabs to point. </p><p>5.1 - No run, full from Afridi and van der Dussen defends back to the bowler. </p>.<p>6.6 - No run, tossed up by Nawaz and Bavuma defends. </p><p>6.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Bavuma now flicks through the gap at midwicket to bring up the <strong>50 </strong>for South Africa. </p><p>6.4 - No run, slower from Nawaz and Bavuma defends.</p><p>6.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Really smart batting as Bavuma uses the inside-out lofted drive to send it flying over extra cover. </p><p>6.2 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Clever from Bavuma as he uses the pace to guide the ball past the keeper with a paddle-scoop. </p><p>6.1 - 1 run, Nawaz strays down leg and van der Dussen tucks to square leg. </p>.<p>7.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Excellent from Bavuma as he connects with the loft to send it flying over covers. </p><p>7.5 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Bavuma goes for the big drive but just misses the outside edge. </p><p>7.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Bavuma leaves again for the keeper. </p><p>7.3 - No run, banged short and Bavuma leaves for the keeper. </p><p>7.2 - No run, full outside off and Bavuma drives to cover. </p><p>7.1 - 1 run, full from Afridi and van der Dussen flicks to midwicket. </p>.<p>8.6 - 1 run, van der Dussen reaches out and cuts to deep cover. </p><p>8.5 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Banged short by Rauf and van der Dussen looks to cut but is beaten. </p><p>8.4 - 1 run, angled into Bavuma now who defends with soft hands and pushes for a quick single. </p><p>8.3 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Bavuma takes on the length delivery as he heaves it over cow corner for a maximum. </p><p>8.2 - No run, good bounce from Rauf as Bavuma hops in the crease to defend. </p><p>8.1 - 1 run, full from Rauf and van der Dussen flicks towards long-on. </p><p><strong>Haris Rauf</strong>, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>9.6 - No run, back of length to Markram who taps it to point. </p><p>Aiden Markram, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>9.5 - <strong>WICKET! Bavuma c Saud Shakeel b Mohammad Wasim Jr 28 (27)</strong></p><p>Bavuma goes for the heave but doesn't connect cleanly as it hits the shoulder of the bat and loops towards short midwicket where Shakeel comes sliding in and takes a sharp catch. </p><p>9.4 - 1 run, van der Dussen cuts it to backward point where a fielder cuts off the boundary as they grab a single. </p><p>9.3 - No run, short outside off and van der Dussen chops it to cover. </p><p>9.2 - No run, back of length from Wasim and van der Dussen hops to defend. </p><p>9.1 - No run, short from Wasim and van der Dussen defends to point. </p><p><strong>Mohammad Wasim Jr</strong>, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. </p>.<p>10.6 - No run, sharp bouncer from Rauf and Markram pulls out late from the shot. </p><p>10.5 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Full outside off and this time Markram drives it superbly through extra cover. </p><p>10.4 - No run, back of length from Rauf and Markram defends. </p><p>10.3 - 1 run, sharp bouncer from Rauf that hits van der Dussen on the helmet as they grab a leg bye. There's a pause in play for a mandatory concussion test. </p><p>van der Dussen is okay to continue though. </p><p>10.2 - 1 run, Markram defends with soft hands and races across to get off the mark. </p><p>10.1 - 1 run, length delivery from Rauf and van der Dussen punches it to deep point. </p>.<p>11.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Short and wide again and Markram slices it powerfully through covers. </p><p>11.5 - 2 run, Wasim sticks to that length as Markram cuts through cover for two. </p><p>11.4 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Back of length from Wasim and Markram just pulls it straight back over the bowlers head to long-on. </p><p>11.3 - No run, full outside off and Markram defends. </p><p>11.2 - 1 run, back of length outside off and van der Dussen cuts it to deep point. </p><p>11.1 - No run, length delivery from Wasim and van der Dussen defends. </p>.<p>12.6 - 1 run, Markram drives on the up to send it to deep cover. </p><p>12.5 - No run, Markram looks to steer to third man but it's cut off. </p><p>12.4 - No run, pacy full delivery outside off and Markram looks to drive but is <strong>beaten. </strong></p><p>12.3 - No run, slower now from Rauf as Markram defends. </p><p>12.2 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Superb from Markram as he uses the pace on the short ball, playing the uppercut to send it flying over third man. </p><p>12.1 - 1 run, slower from Rauf and van der Dussen tucks it to square leg. </p>.<p>13.6 - 1 run, tossed up onto the stumps and Markram drives to deep cover as the umpires call for <strong>drinks. </strong></p><p>13.5 - No run, short outside off and Markram chops it to cover.</p><p>13.4 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Excellent from Markram as he clears his front foot and pulls it over cow corner for a flat six. </p><p>13.3 - 1 run, van der Dussen punches to long-on to rotate strike. </p><p>13.2 - 1 run, Markram gets on the back foot and punches to mid-on. </p><p>13.1 - No run, tossed up to Markram who drives back to Nawaz. </p><p>Back to spin now as <strong>Mohammad Nawaz</strong> [2.0-0-16-0] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>14.6 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Again Rauf beats the edge as van der Dussen looks to drive the full delivery. </p><p>14.5 - 1 run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Wild swing and a miss by Markram as the ball swings late and even Rizwan has trouble collecting as they grab a bye. </p><p>14.4 - 1 run, van der Dussen pulls the short ball along the ground to square leg. </p><p>14.3 - 1 run, full down leg and Markram glances it to fine leg. </p><p>14.2 - 1 run, full onto the pads and van der Dussen flicks it uppishly through square leg. </p><p>14.1 - 1 run, slower from Rauf and Markram dabs it to third man. </p>.<p>Pakistan have made use of the concussion substitute as Usama Mir comes in to replace Shadab who cannot continue after that awkward fall early in the run chase. </p>.<p>15.6 - No run, tossed up to van der Dussen who defends. </p><p>15.5 - 1 run, full from Nawaz and Markram drives to long-off. </p><p>15.4 - 1 run, slides onto the pads and van der Dussen flicks to square leg. </p><p>15.3 - No run, pitched up by Nawaz and van der Dussen blocks. </p><p>15.2 - 1 run, low full toss from Nawaz and Markram flicks through midwicket. </p><p>15.1 - No run, length ball from Nawaz and Markram defends. </p>.<p>16.6 - No run, Rauf responds with a sharp bouncer that van der Dussen leaves. </p><p>16.5 - 2 run, full onto the pads and van der Dussen flicks it beautifully into the gap deep midwicket. </p><p>16.4 - 1 run, short from Rauf and Markram manages to pull to deep square leg. </p><p>16.3 - 1 run, full onto the stumps and van der Dussen punches to mid-on for a quick single. </p><p>16.2 - 1 run, short into Markram who dabs it to backward point. </p><p>16.1 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>A wild swing and a miss from Markram who looks to heave the short ball from Rauf. </p>.<p>17.6 - No run, slower outside off and van der Dussen cuts fiercely but it's well cut off at cover. </p><p>17.5 - No run, tossed up to van der Dussen who defends. </p><p>17.4 - 1 run, Markram looks to drive but gets a thick edge that sends it looping over backward point. </p><p>17.3 - 1 run, van der Dussen advances and flicks to long-on. </p><p>17.2 - 1 run, tossed up to Markram who drives to deep cover. </p><p>17.1 - No run, length delivery from Nawaz and Markram punches to cover. </p>.<p>18.6 - No run, Klaasen blocks out the loopy delivery. </p><p>Heinrich Klaasen, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>18.5 - <strong>WICKET! van der Dussen lbw b Usama Mir 21 (39)</strong></p><p>The substitute gets the breakthrough. He fires down a quicker delivery down the middle that beats the inside edge and hits van der Dussen on the pads. The Proteas batter goes for the <strong>review </strong>and both impact on pads and stumps is left to 'Umpire's Call' as they retain the review but lose the batter. </p><p>18.4 - No run, flatter outside off and van der Dussen punches to cover. </p><p>18.3 - 1 run, flatter from Usama and Markram punches past the bowler. </p><p>18.2 - 1 run, tossed up to van der Dussen who punches to cover. </p><p>18.1 - 1 run, low full toss from Usama and Markram drills it to deep cover who does well to cut off the boundary. </p><p>The concussion substitute <strong>Usama Mir</strong>, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.</p>.<p>19.6 - 1 run, Klaasen advances and flicks to long-on. </p><p>19.5 - 1 run, length delivery and Markram backs away to punch to cover. </p><p>19.4 - No run, quicker from Nawaz and Markram flicks to short fine leg. </p><p>19.3 - No run, Markram drives it straight and Nawaz dives across to cut off the run. </p><p>19.2 - 1 run, tossed up to Klaasen now who gets off the mark with a drive to long-off. </p><p>19.1 - 1 run, full from Nawaz and Markram flicks to deep midwicket. </p>.<p>South Africa <strong>need 137 runs from 174 balls to win</strong>. </p><p>20.6 - No run, tossed up to Markram who defends. </p><p>20.5 - No run, short outside off and Markram slaps it to mid-on. </p><p>20.4 - 1 run, firm drive to long-off from Klaasen to rotate strike. </p><p>20.3 - 2 runs, Klaasen makes room and cuts it past a diving fielder at point who cannot stop it cleanly. </p><p>20.2 - No run, tossed up now and Klaasen drives to mid-off. </p><p>20.1 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Poor full toss from Usama and Klaasen pulls it high into the stands over midwicket. </p>.<p>21.6 - No run, back of length outside off and Miller cuts it to cover. </p><p>21.5 - No run, full outside off and Miller dabs it to point. </p><p>David Miller, left handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>21.4 - <strong>WICKET! Klaasen c Usama Mir b Mohammad Wasim Jr 12 (10) </strong></p><p>That's a big wicket for Pakistan as the dangerous Klaasen departs! He slashes hard at the short delivery but only gets a thick top-edge that sends it flying high towards third man who does well to take a sharp catch. Pakistan are right back in this game now. </p><p>21.3 - 1 run, Markram slices the wider delivery to third man. </p><p>21.2 - 1 run, Klaasen gets a thick inside edge onto the pads and they rush across for a risky single. Wasim gets to the ball but misses with the throw, a direct-hit would've meant curtains for Klaasen. </p><p>21.1 - No run, length delivery from Wasim and Klaasen defends to midwicket. </p><p><strong>Mohammad Wasim Jr</strong> [2.0-0-12-1] is back into the attack.</p>.<p>22.6 - No run, shorter from Usama as Miller tucks it to the on-side. </p><p>22.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Tossed up to Miller who gets off the mark with a dismissive swipe to send it flying high over midwicket. </p><p>22.4 - 1 run, Markram backs away and punches to long-off.</p><p>22.3 - 2 runs, streaky from Markram as he gets a thick leading edge to send it flying over the man at cover. </p><p>22.2 - No run, Markram leans forward and defends. </p><p>22.1 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Excellent from Usama as he tosses it up outside off as it spins past Markram's attempted drive. </p>.<p>23.6 - No run, full outside off and Miller smacks it hard but it's cut off at cover. </p><p>23.5 - No run, another snorter from Wasim and Rizwan goes up in animated appeals for caught behind but they don't review. That was close as Miller thinks of the dab but pulls out. </p><p>23.4 - No run, length delivery onto the pads and Miller defends back to Wasim. </p><p>23.3 - No run, excellent short ball from Wasim as he flies off the deck and Rizwan does well to collect. </p><p>23.2 - 1 run, Markram looks to heave but it only deflects off the pads for a leg bye. </p><p>23.1 - No run, length delivery from Wasim and Markram defends to mid-on. </p>.<p>24.6 - <strong>FOUR! FIFTY up for Markram! 52* (50)</strong></p><p>Streaky again as Markram slashes hard at the length delivery and gets a thick edge that flies over backward point to find the ropes. That brings up the fifty for Markram who has come out swinging. </p><p>24.5 - No run, tossed up down the middle and Markram defends. </p><p>24.4 - 1 run, Miller advances and flicks to long-on to rotate strike. </p><p>24.3 - 1 run, tossed up to Markram who drives to long-off. </p><p>24.2 - 1 run, slides down leg and Miller misses with the flick as it deflects off the pads for a leg bye. </p><p>24.1 - 1 run, short outside off from Usama and Markram slices it to deep cover. </p>.<p>South Africa need just <strong>110 runs from 144 balls to win.</strong> </p><p>25.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Markram connects this time as he pulls the short delivery over mid-on for a one-bounce four. </p><p>25.5 - No run, <strong>cut in half! </strong>Markram heaves at the shorter delivery but misses as it whizzes past the inside edge. </p><p>25.4 - No run, full from Wasim as Markram drives to mid-on. </p><p>25.3 - 1 run, short again and Miller plays the uppercut as it lands just short of third man. </p><p>25.2 - No run, short outside off and Miller sways away. </p><p>25.1 - 2 runs, full outside off from Wasim and Miller drives it beautifully through the gap at covers. </p>.<p>26.6 - No run, Miller tucks to backward square leg but it's cut off. </p><p>26.5 - No run, flighted up outside off and Miller drives to mid-off. </p><p>26.4 - No run, tossed up to Miller who pushes it back to Usama. </p><p>26.4 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Usama slips it down leg. </p><p>26.3 - No run, tossed googly onto the stumps and Miller defends. </p><p>26.2 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Tossed up again and this time Miller connects with the slog sweep to send it flying into the stands over midwicket. </p><p>26.1 - No run, tossed up by Usama as Miller defends. </p>.<p>South Africa need <strong>91 runs from 132 balls</strong> to win. </p><p>27.6 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Really unlucky for Wasim as Miller slashes hard and gets another thick edge. Pakistan have a slip in place now but it flies over the man to the boundary. </p><p>27.5 - No run, banged short by Wasim and Miller ducks under it.</p><p>27.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Miller drives to cover. </p><p>27.3 - <strong>FOUR! </strong>Unlucky for Wasim as Miller looks to drive but gets a thick edge that flies through a vacant slip region. </p><p>27.3 - <strong>Two Wides! </strong>Sharp bouncer from Wasim but it's too high and Rizwan doesn't collect cleanly as the batters cross. </p><p>27.2 - 1 run, full outside off and Miller drives to cover for a quick single. </p><p>27.1 - 1 run, short down the middle from Wasim as Markram punches it past the bowler. </p>.<p>28.6 - No run, Markram punches it back to Iftikhar. </p><p>28.5 - <strong>SIX! </strong>Tossed up outside off and Markram lofts it over long-off for a flat six! Excellent from Markram to keep the runs flowing. </p><p>28.4 - 1 run, Miller gets on the back foot and flicks to square leg. </p><p>28.3 - No run, Miller plays it late to flick it into the on-side. </p><p>28.2 - 1 run, Markram flicks to long-on to rotate strike. </p><p>28.1 - No run, tossed up outside off and Makram dabs it to backward point. </p><p><strong>Iftikhar Ahmed</strong> [2.0-0-15-0] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>29.6 - No run, full delivery from Afridri and Miller drives to mid-off. </p><p>29.5 - No run, bouncer onto the stumps and Miller ducks. </p><p>29.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Miller dabs to point. </p><p>29.3 - 1 run, slower short delivery and Markram pulls to square leg. </p><p>29.2 - No run, slower ball from Afridi and Markram defends. </p><p>29.2 - <strong>Wide! </strong>Banged short by Afridi but it's too high. </p><p>29.1 - 1 run, short onto the stumps and Miller tucks to square leg. </p><p><strong>Shaheen Afridi</strong> [4.0-0-26-1] is back into the attack immediately after the <strong>drinks break. </strong></p>.<p>30.6 - 1 run, full outside off and Makram lofts it over cover. </p><p>30.5 - No run, banged short by Rauf and Markram leaves. </p><p>30.4 - 1 run, short outside off and Miller dabs to third man. </p><p>30.3 - 1 run, banged short now and Markram pulls to square leg. </p><p>30.2 - No run, another slower delivery and Markram gets a thick leading edge that lands safely at cover. </p><p>30.1 - No run, Rauf starts with a slower off-cutter that Markram defends. </p><p>Pace from both ends as <strong>Haris Rauf</strong> [5.0-0-32-0] comes back into the attack.</p>.<p>31.6 - 1 run, Markram pulls the short ball to square leg to retain strike. </p><p>31.5 - 2 runs, back of length outside off and Markram cuts it to deep cover. </p><p>31.4 - No run, slower outside off from Afridi and Markram drives to cover. </p><p>31.3 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Banged short by Afridi and Markram looks to pull but misses. </p><p>31.2 - 1 run, Miller drives firmly to cover and races across for a risky single. Wasim Jr fires in the throw but misses and injures himself in the process.</p><p>31.1 - 1 run, short outside off from Afridi and Markram plays the uppercut to third man. </p>.<p>Pakistan need wickets to get back into this game as South Africa barely need 28 more runs from 66 balls. </p><p>38.6 - No run, short outside off and Coetzee dabs to point. </p><p>38.5 - 2 runs, short outside off and Coetzee dabs it to third man where Afridi does really well to cut off the boundary. Smart batting though from Coetzee.</p><p>38.4 - No run, full outside off and Coetzee drives to mid-off. </p><p>38.3 - 2 runs, Rauf bowls onto the pads though as Coetzee tucks to midwicket for an easy two. </p><p>Now Pakistan bring in a man at slip to Coetzee. </p><p>38.2 - 1 run, Rauf goes full to Markram who drives to deep cover. </p><p>38.1 - 1 run, short outside off to Coetzee who dabs to third man and gets off strike. </p>.<p>South Africa need <strong>20 runs in 48 balls</strong> while Pakistan need <strong>2 wickets</strong>. Who will get across the line first? </p><p>41.6 - No run, <strong>beaten </strong>again as Maharaj looks to defend but misses. </p><p>41.5 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Short outside off and Maharaj sees it fly past his edge. </p><p>41.4 - 1 run, Ngidi chops it past cover and sets off for the single to get off the mark. There's some confusion between the batters as Maharaj stops midway but the fielder was slow to get onto the ball. </p><p>There's a pause in play as Wasim Jr. was the fielder and he goes down with cramps! </p><p>41.3 - No run, <strong>beaten! </strong>Back of length outside off and Ngidi pokes at it but is beaten. </p><p>41.2 - No run, Afridi comes round the wicket to Ngidi and bowls full outside off as the Proteas tailender shoulders arms. </p><p>Lungi Ngidi, right handed bat, comes to the crease.</p><p>41.1 - <strong>WICKET! Gerald Coetzee c Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 10 (13)</strong></p><p>Afridi gets the wicket! He angles it across Coetzee who looks to drive but only gets a faint edge that Rizwan does well to collect and spark off the celebrations. Pakistan believe now with just two wickets to go. </p><p>Babar looks to attack the new batters as Afridi continues. </p>.<p>42.6 - No run, Usama ends the over with another dot ball. </p><p>42.5 - No run, again Maharaj gets on the back foot and defends. </p><p>42.4 - No run, shorter from Usama and Maharaj defends off the back foot. </p><p>42.3 - 1 run, googly from Usama but Ngidi flicks through midwicket to rotate strike. </p><p>42.2 - 1 run, tossed up to Maharaj who pushes it towards point for a quick single. </p><p>42.1 - 1 run, low full toss from Usama and Ngidi flicks to long-on. </p>.<p><strong>Pakistan </strong>will most likely be playing for pride now as they travel to Kolkata where they'll take on <strong>Bangladesh </strong>at the Eden Gardens on October 31. </p><p><strong>South Africa </strong>will travel to Pune where they face <strong>New Zealand </strong>on November 1. </p>.<p>We have an exciting double-header tomorrow as <strong>Australia</strong> look to keep their own campaign alive as they take on high-flying <strong>New Zealand</strong> at Dharamsala in the early game that starts at <strong>10 PM. </strong></p><p>Then <strong>Bangladesh </strong>take on <strong>Netherlands </strong>in the next game at the Eden Gardens which starts at <strong>2 PM. </strong></p><p>You can follow all the updates from those games right here on our page. Till then it's goodbye and goodnight from us. </p>