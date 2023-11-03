Pakistan's Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash against New Zealand

Bengaluru: Pakistan's Shadab Khan remains a doubt for their World Cup game against New Zealand after suffering concussion, team director Mickey Arthur said on Friday, although the all-rounder passed a preliminary test.

Shadab landed awkwardly on his shoulder and his head hit the ground during their narrow loss to South Africa last week. He was replaced by Usama Mir, who also took his spot in the team for their win over Bangladesh.

It was Shadab's third concussion since September last year and although he trained at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Arthur said they will take a late call.

"The latest update is Shadab went through a preliminary test today, which you've got to do as per medical protocol," Arthur told reporters ahead of Saturday's contest.