PCB chief selector Riaz reverses decision, removes Butt from national selection panel

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board said, "Chief selector Wahab Riaz has opted to reverse his decision to induct Salman Butt as a consultant member to the selection committee. The decision to appoint Salman Butt was under consideration and after a thorough review, it has been decided he will not be appointed as a consultant member."

The statement added that any additional members on the selection committee consultancy panel will be announced in due course.