Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Physically fine, but sometimes there is mental fatigue': Shubman Gill

“I think physically most of the time I feel fine, but sometimes there is mental fatigue because when you are constantly playing."
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 22:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 22:24 IST
India NewssportsShubman GillCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us