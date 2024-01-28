Pope's 196 take England to 420, sets 231-run target for India

Hyderabad: Ollie Pope struck a majestic 196 as England were bowled out for 420 in their second essay to set India a target of 231 runs to win the opening Test of the five-match series here on Sunday.

The England No. 3 batter showed amazing resilience to help the visitors make a fightback in his knock from 278 balls laced with 21 boundaries.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/41) cleaned Pope up at the stroke of lunch on the penultimate day.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 3/126, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2/131.