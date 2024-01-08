Prasidh for Gujarat game, Vidwath for India A

Hubballi: Karnataka got a shot in the arm after it was learnt that ace pacer Prasidh Krishna will be joining the squad for the second Ranji Trophy game against former champions Gujarat in Ahmedabad from January 12-15.
The 27-year-old, who played the two Tests against South Africa that concluded last week with India drawing 1-1, will be replacing Vidwath Kaverappa, who is being summoned for India ‘A’ duties for a 2-day warm-up game and a four-day match against England Lions starting on January 12, also coincidentally taking place at Ahmedabad.
“As you are aware, Vidwath Kaverappa has been called up for India A duties. Prasidh Krishna will be joining us in place of Vidwath,” confirmed team manager A Ramesh Rao.
Meanwhile, player of the match Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a career-best 193 in the first innings, didn’t take the field on the final day owing to a bout of food poisoning.
However, it is learnt that it’s just a minor bug and the management didn’t want to risk him considering the short turnaround time for the next game.