Prize money hiked for women's cricket world cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a prize of $ 1.32 million for the winners of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held across six venues in New Zealand from March 4. The prize has doubled since the 2017 edition of the tournament.

The overall prize money has also been increased by 75 per cent, with the eight teams taking home a share of $ 3.5 million, according to the ICC. The runners-up will be awarded $ 600,000, a hike of $ 270,000 from what India got in 2017.

The two losing semifinalists will earn $ 300,000 each while the four teams who exit at the group stages will be awarded $ 70,000, up from the $ 30,000 awarded in the previous edition.

Each group stage win will also earn the teams $ 25,000 per victory from a total purse of $ 700,000.

This marks an increase in the prize money during the Women's Cricket World Cup for consecutive editions. The prize money between the 2013 and the 2017 edition witnessed a 10-fold rise, going up from $ 200,000 to $ 2 million. England, who emerged champions on their home turf, took home $ 660,000 after beating India by nine runs to claim their fourth title.

In the 2022 edition, a total of 28 group stage matches will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing each other once. The four sides with the most points will then advance to the semifinals. A victory will earn each other two points while a draw, a tie or a no-result will see them walk away with a single point.

The matches will be played across six venues with the tournament opener taking place between hosts New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The final will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

