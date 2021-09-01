Root replaces Williamson as top-ranked test batsman

Prolific Joe Root replaces Kane Williamson as top-ranked test batsman

Root began the series fifth in the batting charts but smashed three centuries in as many tests against Virat Kohli's men to reclaim the top position

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 01 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 15:26 ist
England's captain Joe Root gestures as he leaves the crease after losing his wicket for 121 on the second day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

England captain Joe Root replaced New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as the top-ranked test batsman on Wednesday, riding his red-hot form in the ongoing five-test series against India.

Root began the series fifth in the batting charts but smashed three centuries in as many tests against Virat Kohli's men to reclaim the top position after a six-year gap.

The 30-year-old is the leading scorer in the series with 507 runs from five innings and has registered six test hundreds this year.

Australia run-machine Steve Smith is third in the latest official rankings, ahead of compatriot Marnus Labuschagne.

India opener Rohit Sharma completes the top five, overtaking his captain Kohli, who has had a subdued series in England.

Veteran England seamer James Anderson entered the top five in the test bowling rankings after his consistent performance against India.

The series is level at 1-1 going into the fourth test scheduled at the Oval from Thursday.

Joe Root
ICC Test Rankings
ICC Rankings
Sports News
India vs England

