Raghuram to take over as KSCA president

Former Karnataka left-arm spin stalwart Raghuram Bhat A will take charge as the new president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association as he faced no opposition when the final list of office bearers for the term 2022-2025 was announced on Wednesday.

In fact, there were no opposition candidates for any of the posts with BK Sampath Kumar set to serve Raghuram as his deputy, A Shankar as secretary, former umpire Shahvir Tarapore as the joint-secretary and ES Jairam as the treasurer.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on November 20 and the new regime is likely to take charge on the same day.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be elected as the president of the KSCA,” a delighted Bhat, who even served as the chairman of the senior selection committee, told DH. “As former cricketers we always want to give back to the sport that gave us so much and this is an opportunity for me and my team to do so.”

“The KSCA is one of the best state associations in the country with some of the best facilities. My goal is to ensure the best practices are continued and also take the association to greater heights. I’m really looking forward to my tenure.”

Bhat made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 1979-90 season against arch-rivals Tamil Nadu and went on enjoy to a stellar career. He bagged 374 wickets in 82 first-class appearances with a best of 8/43.

Bhat also played two Test matches for India and all his four wickets were memorable ones -- Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Clive Llyod and Gus Logie.

Among the incumbent regime, only Tarapore has chosen to extend his term as joint secretary.

“We just wanted a breath of fresh air,” said outgoing secretary Santosh Menon when asked he chose not to contest elections. “We felt new faces will bring in a new perspective. We did our job to the best of our capabilities and we wish the new regime all the best.”

Office bearers: President: Raghuram Bhat A; Vice-president: BK Sampath Kumar; Secretary: A Shankar; Joint-secretary: Shahvir Tarapore; Treasurer: ES Jairam.

Managing committee from Institutional Members’ category: Bangalore Zone: MS Keshava (Swastic Union Cricket Club), KV Manjunath Raju (Hammonds Cricket Club), MS Vinay (Friends Union Cricket Club).

Mysore Zone: Hari Krishna Kumar RK (National Cricket Club).

Shivamogga Zone: HS Sadananda (Durgigudi Cricket Association).

Tumkur Zone: K Shashidhar (Venus Cricket Club).

Dharwad Zone: Nikhil M Bhusad (BDK Sports Foundation, Hubli).

Raichur Zone: Sujit Bohara (City XI Cricket Club, Raichur).

Mangalore Zone: Rathan Kumar (Mangalore Sports Club).

Managing committee from Life Members category: Sanjai Poll, NN Yuvaraj.