T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat for India-Canada game

New York: If the weather in and around Lauderhill in Florida is as bad as it is now, there is every chance that India’s fourth league game against Canada will not see the light of day.
Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through South Florida at the moment, and it is expected - at least that’s what the weathermen are saying - that it would continue to come down on the state for the next eight to 10 days.
Already the storm has led to numerous flight delays and cancellations at the Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, with more disruptions expected throughout the day.
The forecasts early in the day suggested heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms, with minor flooding expected. Between one and two inches of rain has fallen so far with additional rainfall expected later in the day.
The South Florida Water Management District has been lowering canals all weekend and Monday, making room for rainwater. Last April too Miami experienced severe flooding.
What this means is India will want to avoid any drama in the days to come by winning their next fixture against the United States of America to take the pole position on the Group A table.
There’s slim to no chance that India will not make the Super Eights given the form they are in, but there’s no saying when the elements are involved.
Should they lose against the US, the hosts will take the top spot on the table and India will be second with two wins. But they should still be able to make the cut given their healthy NRR.
Published 12 June 2024, 15:45 IST