Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami takes seven wickets on competitive cricket return as Bengal win thriller

The six-seven over spells that he bowled wouldn't have gone unnoticed as far as NCA Medical Team head Nitin Patel is concerned.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:11 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 13:11 IST
Sports NewsCricketShami

